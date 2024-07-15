Bajaj Electricals appoints Vishal Chadha as COO - Consumer Products Division

Consumer appliances and lighting solutions company, Bajaj Electricals Ltd has appointed Vishal Chadha as chief operating officer of its Consumer Products Division. Chadha will join the Bajaj Group company on August 1.
Chadha brings with him 28 years of experience across organizations like Britannia, Nokia, Snapdeal and Kohler, with functional experience in sales, category management and marketing,
An IIM-Lucknow alumnus, Chadha has been in General Management roles since 2016, first at Snapdeal where he was the Chief Business Officer, followed by a brief stint at Reliance Brands before joining Kohler as Managing Director - India and South Asia where he ran the entire India business. He has experience across FMCG, consumer devices, and e-commerce.