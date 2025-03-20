BIS raids Amazon, Flipkart warehouses, seizes substandard 'toys, bottles, diapers, water heaters'

ADVERTISEMENT
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) raided warehouses of e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart at multiple locations on Wednesday.
The government body seized several substandard toys, blenders, bottles, and speakers during the raid. The official said they conducted the raids in the Gurugram, Delhi, and Lucknow warehouses of Amazon and Flipkart.
As per the post on the X platform, BIS seized, "374 toys, 44 hand blenders, 534 bottles, 41 speakers, 7,000 electric water heaters and 95 electric room heaters".
The official said that the products were found without the "mandatory BIS quality mark", which violates the BIS Act, 2016.
"By seizing these substandard items, BIS ensures that only products meeting safety standards are sold to consumers, thereby protecting them from substandard goods," the government body said.
Furthermore, the BIS officials also conducted raids in the Thiruvallur warehouses on Thursday.
According to The New Indian Express report, the raid was conducted at Amazon's Indo Space AS Industrial Park Private Limited, wherein the officials confiscated 3,376 non-certified products worth Rs 36 lakh.
The seized items included insulated food containers, metallic water bottles, toys, ceiling fans, etc.
At Flipkart's Koduvalli warehouse, the officials seized 86 packs of baby diapers, 36 boxes of insulated hotpots, 26 stainless steel water bottles, and 10 insulated steel bottles as they lacked BIS certification.
As per the law, selling a product without BIS certification leads to two years of jail or a fine ranging from Rs 2 lakh to 10 times the product's price.