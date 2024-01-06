Bookstrapping: Five books to read in 2024

For those of you who remember our plea to read in 2023 here’s reiterating that once again. And happy new 2024 to our dear readers. Here are five books I’m looking forward to reading as soon as we can get our hands on them. And even though this is a miserly listicle, we have done our best too serve you something for your heart, something for your mind and lots for your intellect! 1. ‘SuperCommunicators’ by Charles Duhigg In his first book, The Power of Habit, Charles Duhigg reminded us that ‘Habits aren’t destiny’. By harnessing the power of this new science, we can transform our businesses, our communities, and our lives. Super Communicators takes his incisive writing a step further- great communicators aren’t made by destiny. Some people can talk to anyone and make a connection? Charles Duhigg digs into the complex dynamics of communication; he analyses high-stakes situations like jury deliberations and CIA recruitment sessions and gives us his masterful insights. 2. Until August by Gabriel Garcia Marquez A new book by e Nobel Prize-winning author of Love in the Time of Cholera and One Hundred Years of Solitude, is always going to make it to all lists!Its been a almost a decade after hisdeath , but a recently rediscovered novel by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, translated by Anne McLean from the original Spanish is set to enthral us this year. Until August is set in the Caribbean, where a woman married for 27 years takes a new lover every time she comes to visit her mother’s grave. As she gives into her desires, a powerful narrative about love and freedom emerges. 3. The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World by William Dalrymple After the din of India’s assembly elections settles down, later in 2024, William Dalrymple will dazzle us with his intense research. Scottish-born historian William Dalrymple, settled in India, has given us some of the most well researched works about India- in this book, tghe description promises us that 'he is all set to highlight India’s oft-forgotten position as a crucial economic and civilisational hub at the heart of the ancient and early medieval history of Eurasia. From Angkor to Ayutthaya, The Golden Road traces the cultural flow of Indian religions, languages, and artistic and architectural forms throughout the world.' 4. Slow Productivity by Cal Newport From the author of ‘Deep Work’ comes this new book ‘slow productivity’ and we already love the title. Georgetown professor Cal Newport has earned a loyal readership by providing solutions for dealing with the insane acceleration of our digital world. Can you do your best work at a sustainable pace? His No. 1 rule? Do fewer things. Can’t argue with that. 5. James by Percival Everett We have read many re-imaginations of Jane Austen’s books. Hence, this is such a refreshingly clever idea to re-imagine Mark Twain’s Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. The original book features Huck and Jim, two fictional characters in the classic 1884 novel. It chronicles their journey down the Mississippi River. Percival Everett upturns this classic and tells it from the perspective of Jim, Huck’s companion who escaped enslavement. For lovers of classics, this has to be a prize catch! Tell me about must read books we have missed on this list- I’m sure there are many- and lets make sure we review the ones you're looking forward to in Bookstrapping this year!