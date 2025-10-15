Paytm Parent One97 to fully own PFSL, Paytm Insuretech, emerging tech units

ADVERTISEMENT
One 97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytm, on Wednesday announced a series of internal transactions to simplify its group structure by acquiring founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s stakes in multiple associate companies.
In a filing after its Board meeting on October 15, 2025, the company said it will acquire 51.22% equity shares of Paytm Financial Services Limited (PFSL) from Vijay Shekhar Sharma and his wholly owned entity VSS Investco Private Limited for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 0.5 crore at fair value.
Following this transaction, PFSL will become a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of One97. Consequently, four entities in which PFSL has investments — Admirable Software Limited, Mobiquest Mobile Technologies Private Limited, Urja Money Private Limited, and Fincollect Services Private Limited — will also become wholly owned subsidiaries of Paytm through direct and indirect holdings.
After the acquisition, the company said it plans to further simplify its structure by making Admirable, Mobiquest, Urja, and Fincollect direct subsidiaries through intra-group transactions among existing WOS entities.
Additionally, One97 Communications will acquire the remaining stakes in three other companies from Vijay Shekhar Sharma and/or his wholly owned entity, VSS Holdings Private Limited, for a total consideration of up to Rs 3.52 crore, based on net asset value. These include a 51% stake in Paytm Emerging Tech Limited (formerly known as Paytm General Insurance Limited), a 67.55% stake in Paytm Insuretech Private Limited, and a 51% stake in Paytm Life Insurance Limited.
Once these transactions are complete, all the above entities will become wholly owned subsidiaries of One97 Communications.
The move aligns with Paytm’s broader strategy to streamline its corporate structure, enhance transparency, and consolidate control of its financial and insurance businesses under the parent entity.