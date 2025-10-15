Google launches dedicated mental health resources for teens on YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT
Content featured on the shelf is curated from trusted, evidence-based sources and tailored to teens’ developmental stages. Google collaborated with global organisations specialising in youth mental health to ensure the material is both accurate and engaging. In India, the rollout includes the NIMHANS-backed series “ManoSandesh,” which features expert guidance and patient advocates addressing questions such as how to talk to teenagers about stress and anxiety.
This move builds on Google’s ongoing Youth Digital Wellbeing Initiative, which aims to provide high-quality, teen-focused resources while promoting healthy screen habits. Google has also implemented teen-specific guardrails on recommendations and content, alongside strict policies to prevent harmful material, including content promoting disordered eating, from gaining visibility or monetisation.
Dr. Garth Graham, Director and Global Head of YouTube Health, highlighted the platform’s role in helping teens safely explore their interests while accessing credible information when they need it. Google emphasises that this initiative is part of a broader commitment to making digital spaces safer and more supportive for younger users.