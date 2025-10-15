Spotify inks deal with Netflix to stream video podcasts from 2026

Spotify is set to bring its video podcasts to Netflix from next year, as part of a new partnership aimed at expanding its video content offering and strengthening its advertising business. The streaming platform announced the tie-up on Tuesday, confirming that select video podcasts will soon be available to Netflix viewers.

At launch, the collaboration will feature a curated collection of sports, culture, lifestyle, and true crime podcasts from Spotify Studios and The Ringer, with plans to add content from other studios and genres over time.

The partnership marks Spotify’s latest move in its growing focus on video, a strategy that began with tools allowing creators to upload video versions of their shows. Over the past year, the company has introduced monetisation schemes to pay podcasters for popular video content and launched a Partner Programme that enables creators to earn from their videos — a direct challenge to YouTube’s dominance in this space, as per a report by TechCrunch.

Spotify has also rolled out new interactive features such as polls, Q&As, and comment sections to help podcasters engage with their audiences more effectively.

The company’s renewed emphasis on video follows a strategic overhaul in 2023, which saw the departure of Dawn Ostroff, its then chief content and business officer, who had spearheaded Spotify’s multi-billion-dollar investment in podcasts. During her tenure, Spotify acquired studios including Parcast, The Ringer, and Gimlet Media, and secured high-profile exclusivity deals with Joe Rogan and Alex Cooper — contracts that have since expired.

However, those investments failed to deliver meaningful profits, prompting a pivot toward video. Spotify now views video as a key growth driver, particularly among Gen Z users, due to greater potential for advertising and monetisation.

As of the second quarter of 2025, Spotify hosts over 430,000 video podcasts, with video consumption reported to be growing 20 times faster than audio-only content since 2024. More than 350 million users have streamed a video on the platform — a 65% increase year-on-year.

Spotify did not disclose details of its agreement with Netflix, including revenue-sharing or ad arrangements. The partnership will initially roll out in the United States in early 2026, with other global markets to follow.