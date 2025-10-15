Kiran Rao talks about social media impact on success of films, and effect of AI on film industry

ADVERTISEMENT
Known and acclaimed filmmaker Kiran Rao was one of the panelists at FICCI Frames that was held during 7-8 October in Mumbai. The who's who of the Indian film industry attended this event. Rao was part of several discussions at the event, including the silver jubilee of FICCI Frames and the future of independent cinema.
Storyboard18 asked Kiran Rao to what extent does social media impact the success of a film, and how the rise of AI is affecting jobs in the film industry. To this, she responded saying, "it has a lot to do with success of a film, a lot of our audience is on social media spending a lot of time on different platforms discovering what they want to watch through social media. So I believe that having a strong social media campaign can really impact the success of films."
We also asked her about the advent of AI and how it will affect jobs in the film industry. She said, "Like with every new technology, artificial intelligence will cause quite a few disruptions in the workflow and processes. We cannot exactly anticipate how it will turn out. However, it will certainly save time and cost for the film industry. It will impact a certain mid level jobs being replaced by computing. That means it will create jobs in other spheres in film making, there will be different opportunities that will open up. Workflow will definitely change."
In a recent project, she has been the Executive Producer on a film called 'Humans in the Loop'. This is a film that explores AI in the intersection with traditional knowledge system. The film follows an Adivasi woman from rural parts of India who unexpectedly interacts with artificial intelligence.
