Akshay Kumar moves Bombay HC over deepfake, AI-generated content misusing his image

ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking protection of his personality rights against a surge of deepfake videos, fake blogs, AI-generated content and online impersonations using his name, voice and image, Bar and Bench reported.
The case, Akshay Hari Om Bhatia vs Ashok Kumar, was heard before Justice Arif Doctor, who reserved the matter for judgment on Wednesday.
Senior Advocate Birendra Saraf, representing Kumar, argued that manipulated media portraying the actor in false or controversial contexts has caused serious reputational harm and could pose risks to public order.
“This content has very serious consequences. It is not only a threat to him and his family but to the public at large,” Saraf told the Court, emphasizing the speed at which fabricated clips can spread before clarifications are issued.
Several instances of alleged misuse were cited: a fake trailer depicting Kumar as portraying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which garnered nearly 20 lakh views, and a manipulated clip purportedly showing him making statements about Rishi Valmiki, which sparked protests in multiple states.
Saraf explained that these were deepfake videos, with Kumar’s face, voice, and lip movements digitally synced.
The petition also highlights AI tools and websites offering “Akshay Kumar V2 Voice,” allowing anyone to generate speech in his tone and style, as well as obscene blogs, fake endorsements, social media impersonations, digital stickers and merchandise exploiting his image. Some content, Saraf noted, may originate from the dark web, complicating efforts to trace the perpetrators.
Kumar’s legal team sought injunctions against both known and unknown defendants from circulating or hosting infringing content and requested directions to intermediaries and domain registrars to take down offending material or disclose the identities of those responsible. The actor clarified that the aim is not to block entire websites, but to target specific links or pages hosting manipulated content.
The Court allowed the submissions on record and instructed Saraf to submit a revised note clarifying Kumar’s legal name, Akshay Hari Om Bhatia, and incorporating undertakings from the interim application.
Read More: Delhi HC backs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, rules personality rights breach erodes celebrity dignity