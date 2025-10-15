Google adds Gemini-powered ‘Help me schedule’ tool to simplify meeting planning

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has introduced a new Gemini-powered “Help me schedule” feature in Gmail, designed to simplify how users arrange meetings through Google Calendar.
Launched on Tuesday, the AI-driven tool automatically identifies suitable time slots based on the user’s calendar availability and suggests them directly within an email. The recipient can then select a preferred time, which instantly creates a calendar invite for both parties.
The feature, however, currently supports only one-on-one meetings and does not yet extend to group scheduling.
Read More: Festive Travel Boom: Diwali holiday drives record demand across India’s hospitality and transport sectors
Users can access the feature through a new “Help me schedule” button that appears below the Gmail compose box. Once clicked, it presents available time slots that can be edited or removed before being inserted into the email. Gemini also leverages the context of the email conversation—for instance, if someone mentions wanting a 30-minute slot before next week, it will prioritise half-hour windows within that timeframe.
While other tools like Calendly, Doodle, Zoom, and HubSpot offer automated scheduling, Google highlights that its solution is more context-aware thanks to Gemini’s AI integration.
The launch comes amid a broader AI push across Google Workspace, which recently saw new additions including the Nano Banana image-editing model, Gemini features in Google Slides, AI video tools in Google Vids, and the ability to share custom AI assistants (Gems) within teams.
Separately, Google also announced that Google Keep reminders will now automatically sync with Google Tasks, further streamlining task and reminder management across Workspace.