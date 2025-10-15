Mozilla’s Firefox adds Perplexity AI as new search option for users

ADVERTISEMENT
Mozilla has announced that its Firefox browser will now offer users the option to use Perplexity, an AI-powered answer engine, as an alternative search provider. The move allows users to switch from traditional search engines such as Google, Bing, or DuckDuckGo to a conversational AI experience directly within the browser, as per a report by TechCrunch.
Perplexity, previously available only in select markets including the U.S., U.K., and Germany, will now be accessible to Firefox users globally on desktop, with a mobile rollout planned in the coming months. The AI engine provides answers with citations rather than presenting users with a list of web links, offering a more interactive approach to web searches. Users can enable Perplexity via the unified search button in the address bar or set it as their default search engine in Firefox’s settings.
Mozilla noted that strong positive feedback during the pilot phase influenced the wider rollout. The company also hinted that additional AI search engines could be integrated in the future, citing Perplexity’s commitment to not share or sell users’ personal data as a key factor in the choice.
In addition, Mozilla announced the broader availability of browser profiles, a feature that allows users to maintain separate setups for work, school, or personal use. Visual search testing with Google Lens continues for users who have Google set as their default search provider.