Ahead of Diwali, Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘very poor’ as pollution levels spike

As Delhi gears up for Diwali celebrations, the city’s air quality has taken a sharp turn for the worse, slipping into the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday, PTI reported.
Data from 38 of Delhi’s 40 air quality monitoring stations showed rising pollution levels, with five stations recording Air Quality Index (AQI) readings above 300, a concerning sign ahead of the festival of lights.
Anand Vihar reported the highest AQI at 345, followed by Wazirpur (325), Dwarka Sector 8 (314), and both DU North Campus and CRRI Mathura Road at 307. Twenty stations recorded air quality in the ‘poor’ range, while 13 fell into the ‘moderate’ category.
The overall AQI stood at 201 on Tuesday, categorised as ‘poor’, but quickly worsened within 24 hours. Experts attribute the spike to vehicular emissions, which account for nearly 20% of Delhi’s total pollution, coupled with stagnant weather conditions that trap pollutants close to the surface.
With Diwali just days away, environmentalists and officials fear further deterioration due to increased firecracker use, construction dust, and festival-related emissions. Authorities have urged residents to celebrate responsibly, limit outdoor activities, and opt for green crackers where possible.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as ‘very poor’, a range that can cause respiratory discomfort even among healthy individuals and serious health effects in vulnerable groups.
As the capital enters its peak pollution season, the worsening air quality serves as an early warning, a reminder that festive cheer may once again be overshadowed by the haze.