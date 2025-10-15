Meta revives Facebook job listings after two-year break

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta has relaunched job listings on Facebook, allowing users in the United States to once again apply for jobs directly through the platform. The feature, which was shut down in 2023, now reappears within Facebook Marketplace and is designed to help users discover local employment opportunities, particularly in entry-level, trade, and service sectors.
Users aged 18 and above can browse job postings, filter them by distance and category, and apply or message employers directly via Facebook Messenger. Businesses can also post vacancies from their Facebook Pages or Marketplace, including details such as pay range and work schedule — much like listing items for sale.
Facebook first introduced job postings in 2017, expanding the feature to more than 40 countries before phasing it out. The company fully discontinued the tool in 2023, although paid job advertisements remained available. The relaunch comes at a time when young workers are navigating a difficult job market, with AI-driven automation reportedly impacting entry-level hiring.
Meta said the update reflects Facebook’s ongoing role in fostering community connections, noting that the platform can “help you connect with local people and small businesses who are hiring.” Job listings will also appear in relevant Facebook Groups, placing them in spaces where local engagement already takes place.
Certain categories — including adult services and in-person childcare — will remain prohibited, even though related groups such as nanny-finding communities continue to exist on the platform. Meta plans to expand the feature beyond its current US-only availability in the coming months.