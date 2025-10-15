Today in AI | OpenAI to allow erotica for adults | Walmart deepens AI push

ADVERTISEMENT
The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.
Mozilla’s Firefox adds Perplexity AI as new search option for users
Mozilla has announced that its Firefox browser will now offer users the option to use Perplexity, an AI-powered answer engine, as an alternative search provider. The move allows users to switch from traditional search engines such as Google, Bing, or DuckDuckGo to a conversational AI experience directly within the browser, as per a report by TechCrunch.
Walmart deepens AI push with OpenAI partnership, brings shopping to ChatGPT
Walmart is taking a bold step into AI-driven retail by partnering with OpenAI to let customers and Sam’s Club members shop directly within ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot, Reuters reported.
The move announced on Tuesday signals the retail giant’s latest bid to blend artificial intelligence with e-commerce, making online shopping faster, simpler, and more conversational.
Sam Altman says OpenAI will allow erotica in ChatGPT for verified adults
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has confirmed that ChatGPT will soon allow adult users to engage in erotic conversations, as the company prepares to relax its content restrictions in December.
In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Altman said OpenAI is introducing new flexibility to make ChatGPT’s responses more human-like and conversational. The update will include erotica features accessible only to “verified adults,” part of what Altman calls the company’s “treat adult users like adults” principle.
Airtel partners with IBM to power India’s AI and Cloud ambitions
Bharti Airtel is deepening its push into the cloud business with a new partnership with IBM, aimed at meeting India’s growing demand for computing capacity and AI-driven infrastructure, Reuters reported. The collaboration will allow Airtel Cloud customers to access IBM’s suite of cloud and AI-ready technologies, a move that positions Airtel as a key player in India’s expanding digital ecosystem.