Google Meet introduces AI-powered virtual makeup to enhance video calls

Google Meet has launched an AI-powered makeup feature, allowing users to apply virtual makeup during video calls without needing to wear real cosmetics. The new capability positions Google Meet alongside other video-conferencing platforms, such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom, which already offer similar virtual makeup tools.
The feature provides 12 makeup options, accessible under the “Appearance” section via Portrait touch-up, a tool introduced in 2023 that includes complexion smoothing, under-eye lightening, and eye whitening.
Google has highlighted that the virtual makeup remains accurately aligned with the user’s face, even as they move or interact on screen, ensuring the effect appears natural. For example, the filter stays in place if a user drinks from a cup, rather than shifting incorrectly.
The AI makeup is disabled by default and can be activated either before or during a meeting. Once a style is applied, Google Meet will remember the user’s preferences for future calls.
The feature began rolling out on October 8 for both mobile and web platforms, offering users a convenient option for polished video appearances without physical makeup.