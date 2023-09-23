Bookstrapping: Good Power - Leading Positive Change in Our Lives, Work, and World by Ginni Rometty

Abandoned but not alone'

Who is author Ginni Rometty? In case you didn’t know, she rose from a challenging childhood to becoming the CEO of IBM and one of the world's most influential business leaders.

Woman leader in tech! We love how she crosses so many boxes and we are all ears!

As I started reading ‘Good Power’, I realised that it is so much like the book we reviewed last week, Trailblazer by Mark Benioff! Just like the former’s emphasis on business as a way to drive meaningful change, Ginni coins the phrase "good power," to talk about the role of authentic leadership.

1. The first thing you will realise is how lucid Rometty is about ‘power.’ From the corporate world to personal relationships, she navigates the nuances of power struggles and their ramifications skillfully. The book itself is divided into three parts, the power of me, the power of we and the power of us. Rometty offers insights into spotting abusive power structures, staying clear of them and creating a more inclusive environment.

2. From her childhood as one of four siblings whose father abandoned them, she and all her siblings were driven to work hard. Raised by a single mother and grandmother who instilled the values of education and resilience, her childhood became a base for her to experience compassion!

3. As a message to all the young people in similar trying situations who are seeking success; Rometty says that ‘growth and comfort never coexist’ and ‘time is the most valuable thing someone can give, and you must give them value in return.’

4. She also highlights that the role of every leader is to identify what must change and what must endure. And to effect this change, patience and perseverance is key.