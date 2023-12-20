Castrol India’s Rohit Talwar on marketing and new campaign targeting truck drivers

Castrol has now taken a step further with a campaign called Badhte Raho Aagey – focusing on the importance of business, finance, health, and the role of technology for truckers – and its on-ground execution of Pragati Ki Paathshaala (School of Progress).

Rohit Talwar, vice president and head of marketing at Castrol India, spoke to Storyboard18 about the ideology behind Pragati Ki Paathshaala on a national scale, how Castrol is redefining storytelling for the Indian commercial vehicle space, and the rationale of choosing truck drivers as the key target audience. Edited excerpts:

What is the ideology behind launching the on-ground extension of Pragati Ki Paathshaala on a national scale?

The health and safety of truck drivers is an important priority for us at Castrol. In 2018, we launched a campaign called Truck Aasana, which involved specially curated aasanas for truck drivers based on their routine and lifestyle, to help improve their wellbeing given the long hours they spend on the road. We wanted to take this journey a step further with Badhte Raho Aagey – focusing on the progress for truckers, and its on-ground execution of Pragati Ki Paathshaala.

How does Castrol India’s campaign extension ‘Pragati Ki Paathshaala’ plan to redefine storytelling for the Indian commercial vehicle space?

In its first phase ‘Castrol CRB TURBOMAX Pragati Ki Paathshaala’ will embark on a two-and-a-half-month journey on two specially designed trucks taking different routes covering all the four regions across India. The journey will engage truck drivers in interactive, on-ground Paathshaalas across planned Transport Nagars on their way. The knowledge sessions have been curated to upskill truckers around four key aspects—driving safety, truck ownership, new technology and business profitability.

What is the objective of ‘Pragati Ki Paathshaala’ and its vision for the target audience?

‘Castrol CRB TURBOMAX Pragati Ki Paathshaala’ is a purpose-led initiative which aims to spur entrepreneurial zeal and enhance the professional competencies of truck drivers across India with an on-ground planned reach of more than 100,000 truckers across India, upskilling over 10,000 truck drivers with live Paathshaalas.

How have Castrol India’s marketing campaigns evolved?

The marketing campaigns at Castrol have evolved by embracing a multi-layered approach to effectively reach diverse audiences and achieve broader impact. We are adopting a digital-first approach that allows us to build a remarketing pool that can be leveraged for creating data-driven personalisation. We would continue to build on content marketing with informative and engaging material.

The evolution of marketing campaigns through a multi-layered approach reflects the dynamic nature of consumer interactions and technological advancements. These help to create cohesive and impactful brand presence.

What is the significance and role of the campaign brand ambassador in elevating its reach?

By embodying the values and message of the campaign, ambassadors create a relatable and trustworthy connection with audiences, fostering authenticity. Their influence can amplify brand visibility, attract attention and engage audiences to create impact. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, well-known for his earnest altruism in helping the common man, has come on board as the campaign ambassador for ‘Castrol CRB TURBOMAX Pragati Ki Paathshaala.’ He will pay tribute to the often-unsung trucking community for their selfless service.

Why did you choose truck drivers as the key target audience for this campaign?