Celebrities In Action: The rise of celeb investors in sports leagues

Venturing beyond entertainment, Indian celebrities are leveraging their fame to build brands, invest in startups, and start their own companies. As they embrace entrepreneurship and channel their fame into brand-building, investing in sports, in particular, have become a preferred avenue — helping them not only establish stable revenue streams but also elevate their brand value in the market.

And the trend is not restricted to cricket only. Apart from investing in cricket (Shah Rukh Khan co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL and Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League), celebrities are investing in newer leagues like the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), and World Pickleball League (WPBL). For instance, Abhishek Bachchan owns Jaipur Pink Panthers (PKL) and Chennaiyin FC (Indian Super League). Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the owner of the Chennai Super Champs pickleball team and Riteish Deshmukh owns WPBL's Pune United team. Akshay Kumar co-owns Bengaluru Yodhas (Wrestling League), Rana Daggubati has invested in Hyderabad Black Hawks, a volleyball team; meanwhile John Abraham owns Northeast United FC in ISL.

According to Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys, celebrities are seeing the value in investing in sports and esports leagues as a way to connect with passionate fan communities and build lasting brand presence.

"With new leagues emerging in areas like pickleball, kho-kho, and esports, there's a timely opportunity to get involved. Celebrity investors are moving beyond endorsements and actively seeking opportunities that offer sustained fan engagement, strong business potential, and long-term value."

Esports, in particular, has seen a meteoric rise, becoming one of the largest forms of entertainment globally. As per reports, the gaming industry has now surpassed both the film and music sectors, generating more revenue than these industries combined, solidifying its position as the dominant force in global entertainment.

As a result, Virat Kohli has stakes in MPL (Mobile Premier League), Ranveer Singh has partnered with 99Games, an online gaming company and Sachin Tendulkar has invested in JetSynthesys, a gaming and e-sports company.

Celebrities see this as an opportunity to connect with their fans, which is why many have jumped on the bandwagon, according to Ashish Karnad, Executive Vice President, Hansa Research Group. This benefits both the sport and the celebrity — sports leagues attract more audiences due to celebrity associations, leading to greater financial success, while celebrities themselves gain commercial benefits in the long run.

While many of these celebrities are genuinely passionate about the sports they invest in, given the growing commercialisation of sports and the increasing fan engagement, these investments are likely to be long-term, Karnad adds. Moreover, these leagues have the potential to engage audiences at a grassroots level, creating a sustainable sporting ecosystem.

Pickleball, for instance, is one of the fastest-growing sports globally, and its accessibility makes it a perfect fit for mass adoption. Celebrities are recognising this potential early and getting involved at the ground level. More recently, actor Janhvi Kapoor, filmmaker Luv Ranjan, along with comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi and others have stepped into pickleball.

"This isn’t just a passing trend; it’s a strategic shift. Unlike traditional endorsements, where a celebrity’s involvement is temporary, ownership in a league or team creates a long-term commitment, adds Shashank Khaitan, partner, GlobalSports Pickleball, and filmmaker.

"The success of IPL has proven that well-structured sports leagues can be lucrative, and now, with newer sports leagues coming in, we’re seeing a diversified sporting economy emerge."

A Success Formula

Celebrities and sports have proven to be a successful formula thanks to the IPL, and with more leagues focused on sports and entertainment industry is seeing celebrities find value in not just monetary gains but also enjoying favourable public perception with being associated with a sport.

For the leagues having a famous name associated with them as team owner or investor lends credibility to the leagues, it also opens up a potential fanbase that will be interested in the league.

Additionally, there are also benefits in terms of marketing , promoting or even getting corporates onboard for a league with celebrity support, adds Bhairav Shanth, Co-Founder, ITW Universe.

For the celebrity, associating with a team or league ensures that they are associated with values like perseverance, excellence and determination; it also takes their fame beyond their chosen field and helps engage with a new demographic,

"As sportstainment garners traction we have seen that celebrities be it actors, sports stars of influencers are choosing to be known for more than just one thing, there is a blurring of the boundaries and as long as there is favourable exposure in terms of reach and engagement we are likely to see more celebs choosing to invest in different avenues. It has also been long seen as a status symbol," Shanth adds.

While a celebrity's association can elevate a sport's profile, drawing in a broader audience, for celebrities, investing in sports and esports leagues adds a new dimension to their brand, positioning them as visionary leaders, say experts.

Impact on Brand Value

Sports and esports leagues offer celebrities a way to engage deeply with fans while building long-term brand value. Unlike endorsements, these investments provide sustained influence in a space with strong loyalty, Karnad explains.

As the industry evolves, more high-profile names are recognising its potential as a future-focused opportunity. The current growth trajectory further reinforces its promise as a compelling investment avenue. Additionally, these investments generate significant PR and visibility, helping celebrities remain in the news and top of mind among audiences. The increased exposure not only strengthens their personal brand but also enhances their appeal to advertisers and businesses.

So apart from being just another revenue stream, such investments are also helping celebrities push their brand value further. Especially if the association is with a successful league or team, take for example someone like Abhishek Bachchan whose passion for his team (in the Pro Kabaddi League) is at the forefront even when say he is not actively starring in movies. Another example is John Abraham, whose North East United FC recently won the Durand Cup, and his image received a boost because of the sincere appreciation he received from the players and the team for his unwavering support to them, including attending games regularly, remarks Shanth.