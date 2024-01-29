COLORS becomes Number 1 Hindi GEC

With 234GRP, Viacom18 owned COLORS has become the Number 1 Hindi general entertainment content in the 15-50 ABC HSM Urban segment – an audience cohort that advertisers keenly follow.

In a year that saw Hindi GECs fuel overall television viewership resurgence, COLORS has emerged as the most substantial contributor to this progress having, itself, marked 85 percent growth (234GRP in Wk4 2024 from 126GRP in Wk14 2023) since the beginning of this fiscal. The channel’s impressive lead of 37 percent over its closest competitor in megacities and 16 percent lead in the 15+ HSM 1Mn+ segments solidify its appeal to advertisers as these markets form the bulk of the consumption territories for a vast majority of brands across industries.

COLORS’ current market share of 27.9 percent is the highest the channel has achieved in 12 years. The channel also achieved an overall reach of 52 Mn, extending its lead for the 44th week now, going 16 percent ahead of its closest competitor. Furthermore, COLORS has also achieved an astounding 114% growth in Prime Time since the beginning of the financial year (HSM Urban 15+, wk3 2024 vs wk14 2023)