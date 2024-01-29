COLORS becomes Number 1 Hindi GEC

With 234GRP, Viacom18 owned COLORS has become the Number 1 Hindi general entertainment content in the 15-50 ABC HSM Urban segment – an audience cohort that advertisers keenly follow.
In a year that saw Hindi GECs fuel overall television viewership resurgence, COLORS has emerged as the most substantial contributor to this progress having, itself, marked 85 percent growth (234GRP in Wk4 2024 from 126GRP in Wk14 2023) since the beginning of this fiscal. The channel’s impressive lead of 37 percent over its closest competitor in megacities and 16 percent lead in the 15+ HSM 1Mn+ segments solidify its appeal to advertisers as these markets form the bulk of the consumption territories for a vast majority of brands across industries.
COLORS’ current market share of 27.9 percent is the highest the channel has achieved in 12 years. The channel also achieved an overall reach of 52 Mn, extending its lead for the 44th week now, going 16 percent ahead of its closest competitor. Furthermore, COLORS has also achieved an astounding 114% growth in Prime Time since the beginning of the financial year (HSM Urban 15+, wk3 2024 vs wk14 2023)
With a lineup of new shows slated to launch later this month, COLORS looks set to keep the forward momentum going strong. From the love story Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak to historical drama Pracchand Ashok to family drama Mangal Laxmi to reality show Dance Deewane, the channel will be launching 4 new shows in a variety of genres within the next 1 month. Buoyed by the emphatic growth of COLORS at 84 percent, the entire Hindi GEC category has clocked a robust 21% growth which in turn has led to the entire TV viewership growing, a fact recently underlined by IBDF.