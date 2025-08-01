Sikkim CM flags online gambling epidemic: 'If we’re happy, why are we dying?

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has issued a strong warning about the rising menace of online gambling in the state, linking it to a surge in suicides and family crises. Addressing a public gathering at the Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh—an event under NITI Aayog for Aspirational District and Aspirational Block—held at Chintan Bhawan in Gangtok, the Chief Minister said that mobile gambling apps such as Khelo24 are becoming a silent epidemic, destroying households and pushing individuals into severe emotional and financial distress.

Tamang questioned the contradiction between Sikkim's status as one of the happiest states in the Northeast and the growing number of suicide cases. “Sikkim ranks No. 2 in the Northeast in the happiness index. Our people are happy — but if they are truly happy, then why are they committing suicide?” he asked, drawing attention to the underlying problems.

According to the Chief Minister, a significant portion of these suicides are rooted in addiction to online gambling. He said platforms like Khelo24 are aggressively targeting the people of Sikkim and the wider Northeast region, ensnaring them quietly and leaving devastating consequences in their wake.

“Our internal survey in Sikkim has revealed some very disturbing figures. In some cases, individuals have lost up to ₹2 crore through online gambling,” he revealed, adding that the victims come from all walks of life — young and old, employed and unemployed.

Tamang recounted a particularly tragic incident from Timrong, where a retired teacher took his own life after losing his entire retirement savings, including his General Provident Fund (GPF), to online gambling. “The man wasn’t financially strained, and his son was earning well as a contractor. But the losses and mounting debts from gambling drove him to suicide,” the Chief Minister said.

“This is not just an isolated case,” he continued. “We have come across several such stories. The worst part is that people don’t admit it openly, and by the time families come to know, it’s already too late.”

To counter the growing crisis, the Sikkim government is stepping up efforts to clamp down on illegal gambling apps. Tamang said the state is coordinating with the Government of India to ban such platforms. He also confirmed that the DIG of Law and Order (Crime) is involved, and that the state is considering changes to the legal framework to tighten control over online gambling operations.

Highlighting the psychological toll on Sikkim’s youth, Tamang said, “Despite having access to education and not facing major financial hardship, our children are still committing suicide. This is a serious warning sign.”