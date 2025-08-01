Kia India registers y-o-y 8% growth in July 2025; dispatches 22,135 units

ADVERTISEMENT
Kia India, a leading mass premium carmaker, has recorded sales of 22,135 units in July 2025, representing an 8% increase over the 20,507 units sold in July 2024.
The company has recorded a strong growth in year-to-date sales with 163,439 units sold in 2025 so far compared to 146,644 units during the same period last year, reporting an increase of 11.45%.
The recently launched Carens Clavis along with Kia’s first made-in-India mass-market EV, the Carens Clavis EV have contributed to the overall growth momentum. Both models have resonated strongly with customers seeking comfort, innovation, and segment-best features.
The Carens Clavis EV, in particular, has emerged as a promising product in the mass-market EV space and has been receiving tremendous response from the customers, the company said.
In addition to its domestic success, Kia India also exported 2,590 units in July 2025, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its global footprint and diversifying market outreach beyond India.
Joonso Cho, Chief Sales Officer of Kia India, commented, “Our steady sales performance reflects the trust Indian customers continue to place in Kia.
This consistency is driven by our commitment to delivering high-quality and feature-rich vehicles that meet evolving customer needs. The Carens Clavis EV, our latest offering, has already received an encouraging response for its performance, range, and practicality.
We remain focused on creating accessible and innovative mobility solutions that will continue to build stronger connections with customers across the country.”
The company added that it is committed to bringing in vehicles that meet the needs of Indian customers, delivering a strong value proposition. Meanwhile focusing on promoting sustainable mobility in India by integrating advanced technology, comfort, and eco-friendly performance with its latest vehicle introductions.
In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District. Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units.
The brand has a widespread network of 744 touchpoints across 329 cities and is focused on strengthening its footprint across the country.