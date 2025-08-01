HUL’s new CEO Priya Nair | Tharoor pushes back on Trump | Kia, Maruti Suzuki sales

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.
HUL’s new CEO Priya Nair: 'What is good for India, is good for HUL'
Priya Nair joined HUL in 1995 and held several sales and marketing roles across Home Care, Beauty & Wellbeing, and Personal Care businesses.
‘India is not a dead economy’: Tharoor pushes back on Trump, advocates calm diplomacy
Tharoor struck a contrasting tone, warning that Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on Indian goods and potentially much higher penalties tied to India’s trade with Russia posed a serious challenge, not validation, for India.
“Platform, not player, controls prize pool”: Centre labels stakes as actionable claims in SC
A significant part of the rejoinder was dedicated to dismantling the argument that GST applies only when there is a transfer — not creation — of an actionable claim.
Kia India registers y-o-y 8% growth in July 2025; dispatches 22,135 units
The automaker maintained a strong growth momentum in 2025 with 11.45% rise in year-to-date sales.
Maruti Suzuki posts modest 3.1% sales growth in July, led by 33% export rise
Maruti Suzuki sold 6,822 units of mini cars in July 2025, compared to 9,960 units in the same period last year
Catch Storyboard18's top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem here and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.