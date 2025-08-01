Brothers at the top: Shailesh and Rajesh Jejurikar in leadership roles at P&G and Mahindra

ADVERTISEMENT
In an extraordinary corporate moment that underscores India's growing leadership talent on the world stage, Shailesh Jejurikar has been named the next Global CEO of Procter & Gamble (P&G) - joining a distinguished league of Indian-origin leaders like Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Leena Nair.
At the same time, his elder brother, Rajesh Jejurikar, continues to steer the automotive and farm empire at Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) as Executive Director and CEO.
The unique sibling success story is rare even in India's vibrant corporate landscape, with both brothers at the helm of billion-dollar behemoths - one global, the other deeply rooted in India's industrial future.
A graduate of Elphinstone College and an MBA from IIM Lucknow, Shailesh joined P&G straight out of B-school and spent over three decades rising through the ranks. Today, at 58, he becomes the first Indian CEO of P&G, one of the world's most valuable companies.
His early schooling at Hyderabad Public School (HPS) was equally formative - where he served as head boy, played competitive cricket, and shared a classroom with none other than Satya Nadella. The two, he says, remain close friends, as per reports.
Meanwhile, Rajesh Jejurikar, a seasoned business leader with stints at Voltas and Marico, has been a pillar at Mahindra Group for over two decades.
As head of M&M’s Auto and Farm Sector, he’s been instrumental in driving innovation, global expansion, and sustainability for one of India’s most iconic industrial powerhouses.
Rajesh expressed deep pride in his younger brother's milestone and congratulated him. "It is a proud moment for India and the family that Shailesh has been elected to be the global CEO of Procter & Gamble, which is among the top 25 most valuable companies in the world," he told CNBC-TV18.