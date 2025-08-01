Maruti Suzuki posts modest 3.1% sales growth in July, led by 33% export rise

Indian automaker Maruti Suzuki's passenger car sales reported a rise of 5% in July year-on-year. According to the latest sales figures shared by the company on stock exchanges, Maruti sold 72,662 units of passenger cars in July 2025, compared to 69,245 units in the same month in 2024.

Overall, total domestic PV sales stood at 137,776 units in July this year. Maruti also posted a 33% rise in export sales in July 2025. The company exported 31,745 units in July 2025 compared to 23,985 units in July 2024.

However, the sales of the mini car segment of the automaker have continued to witness a decline. The manufacturer of the Alto and S-Presso car models sold 6,822 units of mini cars in July 2025, compared to 9,960 units in the same period last year.

The compact segment four wheelers, such as Swift, WagonR, Dzire, Baleno, Ignis and Celerio, saw a margional uptick in sales. The company's compact segment car sales stood at 65,667 units in July 2025 compared to 58,682 units in July 2024.

However, sales of Ciaz dropped from 603 units in July 2024 to 173 units in the same month this year.

Besides, utility vehicles of Maruti Suzuki also attracted fewer buyers in July 2025.

According to the company's documents, the sales of Brezza, Ertiga, Jimny, XL6, Vitara, and FRonx declined from 56,302 units (July 2024) to 52,773 units in July 2025.