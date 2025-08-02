'Parenting should help children build 'life skills', says Rajesh Jejurikar, ED & CEO Mahindra Auto & Farm sector

ADVERTISEMENT
In a world where report cards often outweigh real-world readiness, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) at Mahindra Group, has delivered a timely and poignant reminder on what it truly takes to raise future leaders.
In a rare personal note, Jejurikar opened up about his family. parenting values, and the unseen foundation that shaped two global leaders from the same household.
Read More: Brothers at the top: Shailesh and Rajesh Jejurikar in leadership roles at P&G and Mahindra
The trigger for this heartfelt reaction? The recent appointment of his brother, Shailesh Jejurikar, as the next President and CEO of Procter & Gamble, a global FCMG behemoth.
As congratulations poured in - so did memories - and the realisation that their shared leadership journeys were deeply rooted not in academic accolades but in core life skills and values instilled by their parents.
"I'm a private person... but there is a learning here for many parents and children," Jejurikar wrote. "Parenting should be about helping children build life skills - about holistic growth."
He emphasized the importance of cultivating self belief, confidence, ethics, and emotional strength, especially in a time when both parents and children are hyper-focused on academic performance as the sole yardstick for success.
The Jejurikar brothers didn't top every exam, but they played, explored, and grew up in an environment that encouraged sports, fun, freedom, and most importantly, values-driven living.
"We were both very fortunate to have parents who instilled those life skills and believed in us even as we didn’t excel in academics. We are indebted for that upbringing," Jejurikar shared.