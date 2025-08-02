Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sells 5,15,378 units in July 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported total sales of 5,15,378 units in July 2025, including 4,66,331 units in domestic sales and 49,047 units in exports.
Notably, HMSI registered a 20% month-on-month growth in total sales compared to June 2025. For the year-to-date period of FY26 (April–July 2025), HMSI recorded total sales of 18,88,242 units, comprising 16,93,036 units sold domestically and 1,95,206 units exported.
In July period, the company continued its commitment to road safety by conducting awareness campaigns across 13 cities nationwide. These initiatives focused on educating youth about responsible road behavior and safe riding practices.
Further reinforcing its efforts, HMSI marked the 9th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park (TTP) in Ludhiana, a key center for promoting traffic discipline and rider safety in the region. Meanwhile, Honda India Foundation (HIF) advanced its commitment to youth empowerment and digital education
HMSI celebrated its 25th anniversary in India with the launch of two new motorcycles, the CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX.
Last year, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India had surpassed Hero MotoCorp in the domestic wholesale segment as per the dispatch data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam). However, in the retail sales of the two-wheeler vehicles, Hero has remained the king.
As per the Siam data, Honda registered more than 18.53 lakh wholesale despatches in the April-July period of 2024, while Hero logged over 18.31 lakh units in the same period. Meanwhile, TVS clocked 10.8 lakh units between April and July 2024, Bajaj wholesale despatches stood at 7.5 lakh and Suzuki 3.5 lakh units in the same period.