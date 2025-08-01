HUL’s new CEO Priya Nair: 'What is good for India, is good for HUL'

ADVERTISEMENT
Today marks the day Priya Nair has officially taken over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).
Nair, who previously served as Chief Marketing Officer for HUL, succeeds Rohit Jawa, and her appointment marks a significant milestone as she becomes the first woman to helm the FMCG giant in its long-standing history.
Taking to social media to share her sentiments, Nair wrote, “Today marks a new beginning as I return to my alma mater Hindustan Unilever Limited as the MD & CEO. I am honoured to be trusted with this responsibility, and humbled to receive the baton from a league of extraordinary leaders who have helped make HUL one of the largest and most respected FMCG companies in India today.”
She emphasized HUL's readiness to tap into the emerging opportunities in India, highlighting the company's strategic moats and resilience. "We have distinctive moats that will not help us navigate the challenging and fast transforming business environment today but also win in the future," she said.
Nair also reiterated HUL's deep-rooted philosophy of purpose-led growth, stating, "What is good for India, is good for HUL."
Nair joined HUL in 1995 and held several sales and marketing roles across Home Care, Beauty & Wellbeing, and Personal Care businesses.
Her significant contributions led her to become the Executive Director, Home Care, HUL between 2014 and 2020, thereafter, the Executive Director, Beauty & Personal Care, HUL from 2020 to 2022.
Subsequently, she went on to become the Global Chief Marketing Officer, Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever. Since 2023, Priya has had a successful tenure as President of Beauty & Wellbeing, one of Unilever’s fastest growing businesses.
Rohit Jawa stepped down as CEO and MD on 31st July 2025 to pursue the next chapter in his personal and professional journey.