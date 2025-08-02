Hyundai Motor India reports total sales of 60,073 units in July 2025

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has achieved total monthly sales of 60,073 units. The domestic sales stood at 43,973 units and exports at 16,100 units), in July 2025.

SUVs contributed 71.8% to HMIL monthly domestic sales in July 2025, highest ever since inception, the company noted.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Creta completed 10 years of being India’s favourite SUV with over 1.2 million delighted customers cumulatively since its launch in 2015.

Commenting on HMIL sales, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “As we celebrate the incredible 10-year journey of Hyundai Creta in India, we are proud to see it setting new benchmarks in comfort, convenience and performance thereby holding on to the best-selling SUV crown in the Mid-SUV segment, every completed year since its launch in 2015.

In the January-July 2025 period too, Hyundai Creta has further fortified its leadership position amongst SUVs."

While the overall auto industry has seen some softness in recent months, Garg noted that the company remains optimistic with the onset of the festive season and is fully geared up with robust supply and exciting product offerings.

"At HMIL, we continue to stay focused on delivering enhanced value and innovation to our customers and with the upcoming state of the art facility at Talegaon, we are well positioned to adapt to market movements."

In May, Hyundai Motor India reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 5,640 crore for FY25, witnessing a 7% decline from Rs 6,060 crore reported in the previous fiscal. The revenue for the year stood at Rs 69,193 crore, down marginally from Rs 69,829 crore in FY24. Despite a marginal drop in revenues compared to the previous year, the carmaker emphasized sustained profitability, robust SUV demand, and a strategic pivot toward electric mobility and export-led growth.

In FY25, the company witnessed the highest ever domestic SUV contribution at 68.5%, with strong traction across urban and rural markets, in the same period. Creta marked another year of undisputed leadership, with more than 30% market share in the midsize SUV space, it reported. The company launched the Creta Electric, marking its formal entry into the EV space.