Diageo appoints Deirdre Mahlan as interim CFO

Diageo has appointed Deirdre Mahlan as interim chief financial officer, effective August 18, 2025.
Mahlan brings extensive spirits industry and Diageo knowledge as well as broad consumer goods experience in both executive and Board positions. Mahlan’s career includes 27 years at Diageo and predecessor companies, including serving as Diageo plc’s CFO from 2010 to 2015. Most recently she served as interim president, chief executive officer and chairperson of The Duckhorn Portfolio ahead of its sale to Butterfly Equity.
Nik Jhangiani, interim CEO, said, “Deirdre brings extensive spirits and functional expertise to the Interim Chief Financial Officer role, complemented with deep knowledge of Diageo and its operations. I am delighted that she has agreed to return on an interim basis and I have full confidence that she will provide invaluable guidance to our teams, and partner with me as we deliver on our Accelerate programme to drive long term sustainable growth.”
In July, Jhangiani, CFO, assumed the role of interim CEO with immediate effect, following the confirmation that Debra Crew was stepping down from the role and leaving the company by mutual agreement.
