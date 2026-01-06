Spotify elevates Alex Norstrom to Co-CEO role

Alex Norstrom began his career as an analyst in the investment banking division at JP Morgan. He then went on to work across digital and technology ventures including Spray and Moby Wireless Services, before co-founding Emode and Jetbox. He also served as an advisor to fashion label Acne Studios.

Alex Norstrom, who previously served as co-president and chief business officer at Spotify, has been elevated to the role of co-CEO.

Norstrom began his career as an analyst in the investment banking division at JP Morgan. He then went on to work across digital and technology ventures including Spray and Moby Wireless Services, before co-founding Emode and Jetbox. He also served as an advisor to fashion label Acne Studios.

Read More: Co‑CEO Governance: An emerging trend in global corporates

He later joined gaming company King as chief new business officer, before moving to Spotify as vice president – growth. In this role, Norstrom built and led Spotify’s global growth team, overseeing product user funnels, subscriptions, and the platform’s expansion into new international markets including Germany, Australia and Belgium.

As Spotify’s former chief freemium business officer, Norstrom was responsible for the company’s core consumer metrics spanning monthly active users, subscriptions and revenue. He also led the development of Spotify’s free and premium product propositions.

In his leadership roles, Norstrom oversaw a 1,600-member global team across business, engineering, product, marketing and growth functions.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 4:15 PM