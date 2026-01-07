Kenvue appoints Madhav Nayak as Vice President & CMO, APAC

Madhav Nayak began his career at Unilever as a brand manager and rose to become Senior Global Marketing Director, where he led brand, communication and innovation mandates with accountability for growth, market share, profitability and brand health.

Kenvue has appointed Madhav Nayak as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, APAC. Nayak joins from Yum! Brands, where he most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer – KFC Asia.

Announcing his new role, Nayak said, “This is an incredible opportunity to help shape the future of some of the world’s most iconic brands—Johnson’s, Neutrogena, Listerine, Aveeno, Band-Aid and more—in a large, fast-growing and strategically important region. I’m privileged to lead the APAC marketing organisation and look forward to partnering with the outstanding Kenvue teams across the region and around the world.”

Nayak began his career at Unilever as a brand manager and rose to become Senior Global Marketing Director, where he led brand, communication and innovation mandates with accountability for growth, market share, profitability and brand health. During this time, he launched premium-tier innovations across key Asian and European markets, exceeding sales targets, driving incremental market-share growth and delivering significant gross-margin expansion. He also served as Southeast Asia e-commerce lead for Unilever’s Home Care portfolio.

He later moved to Meta as APAC Client Partnerships Leader – Consumer Goods, before joining Yum! Brands, where he was responsible for regional commercial performance and brand health. His remit included brand strategy, annual sales and marketing planning, menu and product innovation, communications and media, and digital commerce.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 8:37 AM