Freshworks appoints Kady Srinivasan as CMO

Kady Srinivasan, who most recently served as chief marketing officer at You.com, has been appointed CMO at Freshworks.

In a note announcing her departure from You.com, Srinivasan wrote, “After a short but thrilling few months at You.com, I am leaving to pursue another exciting opportunity. I am endlessly grateful to Richard Socher and Bryan McCann for giving me the opportunity to be part of a world-class team, learn from some of the best AI minds on the planet, and contribute to building the next generation of AI infrastructure.”

Before You.com, Srinivasan was CMO at Lightspeed Inc., a publicly listed company with over USD 1 billion in revenue. There, she doubled market share in key regions by pivoting the business to an ICP-led strategy, quadrupled marketing efficiency, and drove a parallel geographic and domain expansion to strengthen product–market fit.

Earlier, she served as Klaviyo’s first global head of marketing and de facto general manager of its product-led growth business. During her tenure, the company nearly tripled annual recurring revenue—from $150 million to $600 million. She scaled the marketing team from 15 to 150, led a comprehensive rebrand, established new category positioning, grew the PLG business by 50% annually, and launched Klaviyo’s enterprise go-to-market motion.

Prior to Klaviyo, Srinivasan held a chief revenue officer role at Owlet, where she helped grow the business from $30 million to $100 million, including through the COVID period. Before that, she was global head of go-to-market marketing at Dropbox, contributing to the company’s pre-IPO growth phase.

Her earlier career includes stints at Intel, Clarkston Consulting, Ubisoft, Betable and Electronic Arts.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 8:46 AM