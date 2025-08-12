Donald Trump strikes softer tone with Intel chief after calls for ouster

US President Donald J. Trump welcomed Intel’s chief executive, Lip-Bu Tan, to the White House for a meeting on technology policy, in a striking reversal from last week’s calls for his resignation. Joined by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trump praised Tan’s “amazing” rise and said his cabinet would work with the Intel leader to develop recommendations in the coming week. Intel later described the talks as candid and constructive, focusing on measures to strengthen American leadership in technology and manufacturing.

The meeting capped several days of political turbulence for Tan, who took the helm of Intel in March amid deep challenges in artificial intelligence and manufacturing. On Thursday, Trump had called the chief executive “highly CONFLICTED” in a social media post, echoing concerns raised by Senator Tom Cotton about Tan’s past work at Cadence Design Systems and potential ties to Chinese state-linked entities.

Intel responded at the time by reaffirming its commitment to US national and economic security.

The shift in tone comes as the Trump administration presses its semiconductor agenda in the escalating technological rivalry with China. Over the weekend, Nvidia reached an agreement to give the federal government 15 percent of its China sales in exchange for export licenses — a reduction from the 20 percent Trump initially sought after negotiations with the company’s chief executive, Jensen Huang.