      Former Licious marketing head Santosh Hegde joins Atlys as head of marketing

      Santosh Hegde has had stints at Marico Limited and Hotstar. He has joined Atlys as head of marketing.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 26, 2024 1:01 PM
      Santosh Hegde navigated one of the most iconic Indian brands through heavy category headwinds, launched breakthrough innovations, spearheaded award-winning marketing campaigns, managed stakeholders within complex cross-functional setups, led large teams and currently own the marketing mandate & revenue responsibility for India's 1st D2C Unicorn, stated his LinkedIn profile. (Image source: LinkedIn)

      Santosh Hegde, who led Licious as vice president - marketing, has joined online visa application platform Atlys, as head of marketing. Atlys

      On his new move Hegde said, "In the last decade, I've believed in making choices where my passion intersects with my profession. Firm believer of the adage "If you love what you do, you will never work another day in your life". From exploring marketing in the exhilarating world of sports & entertainment at Disney+ Hotstar to the deeply immersive space of food at Licious, now I am all buckled up, for my next adventure in the exciting space of travel tech - With Atlys!"

      He added, "In a sensitive business like international travel, the margins between delight & despair can often be wafer thin - Customer obsession isn't just a buzzword, it has to become a way of life. All set for my first tryst with Travel tech!"

      In July, it was reported that Atlys witnessed a substantial increase in visa applications for Paris. The French capital saw a nearly 40% increase in active travel listings on the platform.

      Hegde, who holds an MBA from IIM, Kozhikode, began his career at Deloitte Consulting India and went on to work across Marico Limited and Hotstar.


      First Published on Aug 26, 2024 12:08 PM

