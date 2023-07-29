Abhinav Kumar to take over from Rajashree R as CMO of TCS: Report

Software company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced leadership changes at its senior level which will be effective starting August 1. These changes come into effect since the appointment of K Krithivasan as the chief executive officer, who was previously global head for banking, financial services and insurance.

Rajashree R, who previously served as the chief marketing officer has been transitioned into the role of a vice president. Abhinav Kumar, who had served for 21 years at TCS will step into her role as the CMO.

Rajashree, who comes with an experience of two decades started her career at Ramco Systems. She started her journey at TCS as head, retail solutions group.

Kumar draws an experience of more than two decades and he started his career at TCS as market analyst - transportation industry practice.

As per the BSE filing, K Ananth Krishnan, who served as the chief technology officer and executive vice president is set to retire on July 31. Harrick Vin will be designated as SMP (senior management position). Similarly, Shankar Narayanan, V Rajanna, Siva Ganesan, Ashok Pai and Reghuraman Ayyaswamy will be designated in the similar position as SMP.

Vin is a TCS Fellow and chief services innovation officer at TCS. He has been in the academia and industry for over 30 years and has been with TCS for 18 years. Prior to this role, Prior to joining TCS, he was a Professor of Computer Sciences at the University of Texas at Austin for 15 years.

Narayanan is a senior vice president at TCS and has been with the company for over 30 years. He has held various important roles including the global head of the retail, CPG, travel and hospitality businesses at TCS and business excellence and transformation of large accounts.

He has also been the head of TCS’ UK and Ireland market responsible for driving business strategy, sales, operations, and delivery.

V Rajanna is a senior vice president at TCS and the head of the communications, media and technology businesses. With 32 years in the IT industry, he has been with the company for over 29 years. Prior to this role, Rajanna was the head of the technology business unit. He has also been the head of TCS’ Hyderabad location.

Siva Ganesan is a senior vice president at TCS and the global head of the Microsoft Business Unit. He has been with the company for over 32 years and has across the board experience in sales, solutioning, operations, program management, delivery and global account management. Prior to this, he was heading the travel, transportation and hospitality businesses at TCS.

Ashok Pai is a senior vice president at TCS and the global head of TCS’ Cognitive Business Operations (CBO). He draws more than 31 years of industry experience.

Reguraman (Regu) Ayyaswamy is a senior vice president at TCS and the global head of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Digital Engineering Units. A 38-year veteran of the industry, he has been with the company for over 29 years.