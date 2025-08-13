From Rupali Ganguly to John Abraham, celebrities slam SC order to remove stray dogs from Delhi-NCR

ADVERTISEMENT
The Supreme Court's directive to remove all community dogs from Delhi-NCR and house them in shelter homes within eight weeks has triggered an emotional storm on social media. Several prominent celebrities and animal welfare advocates have openly condemned the ruling, calling it inhumane and culturally disconnected.
On Tuesday evening, Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly shared a heartfelt Instagram video of herself spending time with her pet dogs on set. "Ye Desh inka bhi hai. Ye dharti inki bhi hai. Sab log saath mein ek saath rehte hai na. Be kind,” she said, urging compassion over cruelty. She also posted a detailed note on X, warning that relocating street dogs to shelters was akin to putting them “in exile."
Ganguly drew on cultural traditions, pointing out that dogs have historically guarded temples, protected shops, and kept neighbourhoods safe.
Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma, echoed similar sentiments in an emotional Instagram story. "They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat," she wrote, lamenting that the ruling strips the animals of sunlight, freedom, and the familiar faces they've known all their lives.
Actor John Abraham went a step further, writing a letter to Chief Justice of India Justice B.R. Gavai, urging a review of what he called an "inhumane" decision. "These are not 'strays' but community dogs - respected and loved by many, and very much Delhiites in their own right," he emphasized.
Comedia-actor Vir Das encouraged Delhi-NCR residents to adopt indie dogs and support local animal welfare NGOs while legal appeals are processed. "As appeals are filed in court, it's important for our humanity to kick in immediately," he urged.
Meanwhile, lyricist and comedian Varun Grover pointed to systemic failures, noting that sterilisation efforts by NGOs have often been blocked by residents' associations. He warned that shifting dogs to shelters "don't exist" could lead to starvation and trauma, advocating instead for humane, collaborative solutions.
The Supreme Court order, issued on Monday, mandates that civic authorities in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad capture and relocate stray dogs to special shelters, with no provision for their return to the streets.