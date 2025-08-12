Supreme Court order to remove stray dogs in Delhi sparks outcry: WATCH

The Supreme Court of India’s order to clear the streets of Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region of all stray dogs within eight weeks has ignited a wave of protests and criticism from animal rights advocates, political leaders and non-governmental organisations.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan, describing the situation as “extremely grim,” directed the Delhi government to ensure no strays remain in public spaces, colonies or streets. The ruling requires the creation of shelters for roughly 5,000 dogs, staffed to carry out sterilisation and immunisation programs. “We are issuing these directions keeping larger public interest in mind,” the bench said, adding that “infants, young children should not at any cost fall prey to stray dog bites leading to rabies.”

Activists and animal welfare organisations quickly denounced the decision. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called the ruling “impractical, illogical and illegal.” By Monday afternoon, protesters, including rescuers and caregivers, had gathered at India Gate to oppose the directive.

Maneka Gandhi described the judgment as “strange” and “given by someone who is in anger.” She told ANI there are no government-run shelters in Delhi capable of meeting the court’s requirements. “To make those shelters, you have to spend at least Rs 15,000 crore... You’ll have to find 3,000 places where no one lives,” she said, warning of political fallout and predicting that unsterilised dogs from nearby states would flow into the capital.

Animal welfare advocates say Delhi’s estimated one million stray dogs cannot feasibly be confined to shelters, warning that such facilities are often overcrowded and under-resourced. They argue that forcibly removing dogs from their territories is inhumane and unlikely to succeed, and are preparing to challenge the Supreme Court’s order in court.

Critics of the plan caution that relocating community dogs would likely face resistance from residents who care for them. They contend that fewer than half of the city’s strays are sterilised, and that mass removal would not curb rabies or bite incidents. Instead, they warn it could trigger territorial disputes among animals, cause starvation, and ultimately see the dogs return to their original areas.

Demonstrations on Monday were met with police detentions, including of volunteers who feed and care for strays. “They don’t want us to talk... I am being detained because I do the noble work of feeding animals,” one activist told ANI. Critics say the order is at odds with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, which prioritise sterilisation and vaccination over removal.