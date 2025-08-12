'We are compassionate to the core, let's not be draconian': Suhel Seth slams SC order on stray dogs

ADVERTISEMENT
The Supreme Court of India's directive to clear all stray dogs from the streets of Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) within eight weeks has triggered a storm of criticism from animal rights advocates, political leaders, and NGOs.
The ruling mandates relocating stray dogs to shelters in other towns - a move critics fear will lead to mass culling, neglect, and cruelty.
Businessman and prominent columnist Suhel Seth joined the chorus of dissent, calling the decision "a very sad day for dog lovers and lovers of animals."
In a strongly worded statement, Seth described the order as "draconian" and questioned its long-term efficacy. "Rather than throw the baby with the bathwater, there are many things society can do, that citizens can do," he said, stressing that humane sterilization methods, including non-surgical injections used internationally, could curb the stray population without resorting to extreme measures.
Seth warned of the practical challenges in implementing the court's mandate. "We know how weak sometimes the administration in these cities is. What we will see is death, culling, inhuman treatment of these voiceless animals. Is this what we want?" he asked.
While acknowledging issues like rabies and public safety, he insisted that "civil society can provide these solutions" and called for India to uphold its compassionate ethos.
Drawing from his personal experience, Seth shared that he and his wife have adopted eight strays, integrating them into their family.
He proposed launching large-scale adoption drives, supported by dog lovers and experts, to address the concerns in a humane way. "My appeal, and the appeal of every dog lover, is let's look at the solution. We know the problem, but let's not be draconian," he concluded.
