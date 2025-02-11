            
Sunil Kataria, Managing Director - Raymond Lifestyle, steps down

The existing senior management team led by executive chairman, Gautam Hari Singhania will oversee the business operations.

By  Storyboard18Feb 11, 2025 2:20 PM
Sunil Kataria stated, “I am thankful to Mr. Singhania and the entire Raymond Lifestyle team for this unique opportunity to lead a brand with such a rich legacy. It has been an enriching journey, and I am proud of the progress we have made together. I leave with great confidence in the company’s future and its ability to achieve new milestones.”

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd announced that Sunil Kataria will be stepping down as managing director and board member in pursuit of his personal aspiration outside of the company. The Board has accepted his resignation and will initiate the process of identifying and onboarding a new CEO.

Singhania stated, “Sunil has been instrumental in strengthening Raymond Lifestyle’s market presence and leading the company through phase one of our transformation. We appreciate his leadership and contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

Singhania added, “Raymond Lifestyle stands on a strong foundation with an experienced leadership team in place. As we navigate evolving market opportunities, we are confident of attracting top talent to accelerate our growth trajectory.”

First Published on Feb 11, 2025 2:20 PM

