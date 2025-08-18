Hansgrohe Group appoints Abdulkader Bengali as Managing Director for India operations

Hansgrohe Group, a globally renowned Black Forest-based manufacturer of premium bathroom and kitchen solutions, today announced the appointment of Abdulkader Bengali as Managing Director for its India operations, effective 18, August 2025. The appointment marks a significant strategic move as the company accelerates its growth in one of the world's most dynamic markets.

Bengali brings exceptional credentials to his new role, with over 25 years of distinguished leadership in the construction and building materials industry. In his most recent role as Senior Vice President at Sintex BAPL, he led the Water Management Solutions division with ambitious targets of growth. His track record of delivering results is exemplified by his previous tenure as Chief Operating Officer of ALP Aeroflex, where he orchestrated a remarkable business transformation.

His expertise in business turnarounds has been consistently demonstrated across multiple organizations. Additionally, his experience leading Owens Corning's India and SAARC operations brings valuable international market perspective to his new role. A gold medalist with a Bachelor of Engineering from NIT Surat and an Executive MBA from SP Jain, he has built his career on transforming businesses into high-growth success stories.

Thomas Stopper, Vice President Asia, Hansgrohe Group, expressed his confidence in the appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Abdulkader Bengali to the Hansgrohe family. His exceptional track record in transforming businesses and deep expertise in the Indian market make him the ideal leader to drive our continued expansion in this strategic region. Bengali's results-oriented approach and proven ability to scale operations align perfectly with our commitment to bringing world-class bathroom and kitchen solutions to Indian consumers."

Bengali's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Hansgrohe India as the company seeks to capitalize on India's rapidly expanding bathroom fittings market. The India Bath Fittings Market is expected to reach USD 11.49 billion in 2025 and grow at a CAGR of 7.74% to reach USD 16.67 billion by 2030, representing significant opportunities for premium brands. Additionally, India's luxury fittings segment, valued at USD 5.27 billion in 2024, is anticipated to reach USD 10.93 billion by 2032 with a robust CAGR of 9.50%, driven by rising disposable incomes and rapid urbanization. Bengali's proven expertise in P&L management, sales excellence, and operational optimization position him ideally to lead Hansgrohe's strategic expansion in this high-growth market environment.

Founded in 1901 in Germany, the Hansgrohe Group has established itself as a leading international manufacturer of premium bathroom and kitchen solutions. The company is renowned for its innovative designs, superior quality, and sustainable water technologies, maintaining a presence in over 190 countries worldwide. Through its commitment to functionality, aesthetics, and environmental responsibility, Hansgrohe continues to set industry standards and shape the future of water experiences.