            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • havells-indias-saurabh-goel-resigns-as-executive-president-after-8-5-years-stint-51994

Havells India's Saurabh Goel resigns as Executive President after 8.5 years stint

Saurabh Goel was the CEO of North Eastern States and Assam (NESA) at Bharti Airtel. He was also the Chief Operating Officer (COO) in Uttar Pradesh-West, Uttarakhand and Karnataka

By  Storyboard18Dec 31, 2024 12:52 PM
Havells India's Saurabh Goel resigns as Executive President after 8.5 years stint
Saurabh Goel, Executive President, Havells India Ltd resigns

Havells India's Saurabh Goel, who was an Executive President and SBU Head (Cables and Switchgear), submitted his resignation on Tuesday (31 December).

In a National Stock Exchange (NSE) filing, the company informed about the latest development. Goel served more than nine years in the Home appliance company.

"After 8.5 years of service, full of learning and enrichment, I would like to pursue other opportunities outside the organization and would like to resign from the position of Executive President and SBU Head (Cables and Switchgear)," Goel wrote.

Before Havells, Goel was the CEO of North Eastern States and Assam (NESA) at Bharti Airtel. He was also the Chief Operating Officer (COO) in Uttar Pradesh-West, Uttarakhand and Karnataka.

Goel completed his bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. He is also an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.


Tags
First Published on Dec 31, 2024 12:52 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Big CXO Moves in 2024: From Nestle and P&G to Ola and Zepto, leaders in, out and in-between

Big CXO Moves in 2024: From Nestle and P&G to Ola and Zepto, leaders in, out and in-between

Brand Makers

Mahesh Narayanan steps down as CMO of Netcore Cloud

Mahesh Narayanan steps down as CMO of Netcore Cloud

Brand Makers

CRED's contrarian bet: Targeting only India's wealthy in a nation of over a billion

CRED's contrarian bet: Targeting only India's wealthy in a nation of over a billion

Brand Makers

2025 - The Year Of...: Ethically designed AI use cases, says HDFC Bank's Ravi Santhanam

2025 - The Year Of...: Ethically designed AI use cases, says HDFC Bank's Ravi Santhanam

Brand Makers

CARS24 promotes Himanshu Ratnoo as CEO of Used Cars India

CARS24 promotes Himanshu Ratnoo as CEO of Used Cars India

Brand Makers

DBS Bank India appoints Rajat Verma as CEO; Verma to take charge in March 2025

DBS Bank India appoints Rajat Verma as CEO; Verma to take charge in March 2025

Brand Makers

Media mogul Charles F. Dolan, founder of HBO and Cablevision, dies at 98

Media mogul Charles F. Dolan, founder of HBO and Cablevision, dies at 98