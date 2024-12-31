Havells India's Saurabh Goel resigns as Executive President after 8.5 years stint

ADVERTISEMENT
Havells India's Saurabh Goel, who was an Executive President and SBU Head (Cables and Switchgear), submitted his resignation on Tuesday (31 December).
In a National Stock Exchange (NSE) filing, the company informed about the latest development. Goel served more than nine years in the Home appliance company.
"After 8.5 years of service, full of learning and enrichment, I would like to pursue other opportunities outside the organization and would like to resign from the position of Executive President and SBU Head (Cables and Switchgear)," Goel wrote.
Before Havells, Goel was the CEO of North Eastern States and Assam (NESA) at Bharti Airtel. He was also the Chief Operating Officer (COO) in Uttar Pradesh-West, Uttarakhand and Karnataka.
Goel completed his bachelor's in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. He is also an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.