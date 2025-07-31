'Priya is ready to take Unilever ahead': HUL's Rohit Jawa

ADVERTISEMENT
Rohit Jawa, the outgoing MD and CEO of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, expressed confidence in his successor, Priya Nair, saying she is well-prepared to lead the company forward. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Jawa noted that the decision to step down was a collective one, and added, "Now, focusing on the next phase of my life".
With July 31 marking his last working day, Nair will assume the role of MD and CEO from August 1, 2025, overseeing the FMCG giant's future growth
Nair, who has spent nearly three decades crafting some of India's and the world's most successful consumer brands, will now be the first female CEO of HUL.
Prior to this, Nair was business group president for beauty and wellbeing at Unilever.
She joined HUL in 1995 and built her early career in sales and marketing across home, beauty and personal care, earning a reputation for sharp consumer insight and an instinct for brand storytelling that resonates across diverse markets. She has led turnarounds of underperforming categories, reshaped portfolios, and driven cost transformation initiatives aimed at building a more sustainable, future-ready business.
Nair’s leadership comes at a time when HUL, India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods company, faces both macroeconomic headwinds and the need to capture demand in a rapidly digitizing consumer market.
Meanwhile, HUL on Thursday announced its Q1 results for the fiscal year 2026. The manufacturer of brands such as Surf Excel, Dove, and Lifebuoy, among others, reported a 6% increase in its net profit year-on-year during the quarter to Rs 2,768 crore.
The company's revenue from operations saw a 5% jump to Rs 16,296 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 15,497 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY25.
"FMCG demand has continued to remain stable, with a gradual uptick in recency. Encouraged by favourable macro-economic indicators, we strategically stepped up our investments to effectively advance our portfolio transformation agenda in this quarter," Jawa added.
Separately, HUL's peer Nestlé India is also ready to welcome its new MD-- Manish Tiwary.
Tiwary's appointment marks a significant leadership transition as he steps into the shoes of Suresh Narayanan, who leaves behind a legacy of successful growth and expansion for the global food and beverage giant in India.
Tiwary had spent close to 20 years at Unilever.