Shailesh Jejurikar named P&G President and Chief Executive Officer

The Procter & Gamble Company announced today that Shailesh Jejurikar, currently Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Jon Moeller as Procter & Gamble’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

The Board has also nominated Jejurikar to stand for election as a Director at the annual shareholder meeting in October 2025.

On January 1, 2026, Jon Moeller will become Procter & Gamble’s Executive Chairman. In this role, Moeller will lead the Board of Directors and provide advice and counsel to the CEO on Company matters.

Joe Jimenez, Lead Director of P&G’s Board, said, “We thank Jon for his strategic leadership and guidance as he has played a pivotal role in designing and implementing P&G’s integrated portfolio, superiority, productivity and organization strategy, as part of one of the most significant transformations in the Company’s history.

The Company has continued to consistently deliver strong growth and value creation through Jon’s steady leadership as CEO. A strong plan is in place for sustained success and now is the time to transition to Shailesh as CEO. We are fortunate and grateful to have Jon continue as Executive Chairman.”

Jimenez expressed the Board’s confidence in Jejurikar. “Shailesh has been an integral part of P&G's leadership team with substantial contributions across multiple businesses and in both developed and developing regions, notably in Fabric Care and Home Care and most recently in P&G’s Enterprise markets. He has consistently delivered strong results in the businesses and markets he has led. Shailesh is an outstanding leader, and the Company will benefit from his ongoing leadership to build on the strong foundation he has helped create.”

Jejurikar joined P&G in 1989. He has been a member of P&G’s global leadership team since 2014, holding various senior leadership roles in categories, sectors and regions, and helped build several of P&G’s core businesses including global Fabric Care and Home Care and in regions including North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

He has also helped lead the development of the Company’s renewed strategies and operational results in the Supply Chain, Information Technology and Global Business Services.