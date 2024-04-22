Storyboard18 Visionaries Mumbai Edition is here!: Join the celebration of marketing mavens

The marketing industry plays a dynamic role in influencing consumer behaviour and fostering economic growth. After the grand success of the first two editions of Storyboard18 Visionaries, held in Gurugram and Bengaluru, the program is now gearing up to be in the city of marketing and creative excellence, Mumbai.

The third edition of Visionaries to be held on Friday, April 26th will witness some of the biggest names in brand marketing come together to celebrate the brilliance of marketing mavens.

Storyboard18 Visionaries celebrates luminaries from the world of brands and marketing who have disrupted and revolutionised the way we approach media and advertising. The Visionaries is a one of its kind platform that presents opportunities for the sharpest minds in the business to convene, celebrate excellence and exchange ideas that power growth. It is a night of gala celebration shaping the future of marketing in India.

The city chapters of Visionaries aim to bring together meaningful conversations, spotlighting path-breaking achievements and future gazing strategies.

The Mumbai event promises to be an evening to remember, with the coming together of iconic leaders and new-age marketers. The event will feature a keynote address by Bharat Puri, CEO, Pidilite Industries and a special address by Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India Pvt Ltd. The evening will spotlight leading marketers from a wide-range of brands including P&G, HDFC Bank, Mercedes, Visa, L'Oreal, Mondelez, Spotify, UltraTech and Mahindra Group, among others. It will also feature engaging conversations with Nishant Kalra, Country Vice President, Salesforce, and MVS Murthy, CMO, Federal Bank, among others. The Visionaries programme for CXOs and executives brings a ringside view into ways of shaping consumer behaviour.

The Visionaries programme for CXOs and executives provides unparalleled insights of how the best and brightest function in complex times. So, meet us at the point where cutting-edge ideas and visionary leaders who are changing our approach to media, marketing and advertising, converge to power transformation.