      India's Global Capability Centers: The MVPs of the future - Rohit Jawa

      Rohit Jawa, CEO & MD of Hindustan Unilever, highlights the transformative potential of Global Capability Centers in India's journey toward becoming a developed nation, emphasizing innovation, AI, and a rich talent pool.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 29, 2024 11:10 AM
      Rohit Jawa's insights came after an engaging evening with Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and prominent GCC leaders.

      Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited, underscored the critical role of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India's vision for development, in a recent LinkedIn post.

      Drawing a parallel with sporting terminology, he noted that GCCs are emerging as the "Most Valuable Players" in the country's economic landscape.

      Jawa highlighted the impressive growth of India's GCC sector, which generated nearly USD 65 billion in export revenue in FY24 and employs over 1.9 million individuals.

      His insights came after an engaging evening with Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and prominent GCC leaders, where discussions revolved around harnessing opportunities to shift India's capabilities from traditional back-office roles to strategic AI production hubs.

      "Our UniOps technology hub in Bangalore indeed has been one such MVP for Hindustan Unilever since its inception in 2010," Jawa stated, acknowledging the hub's pivotal role in integrating Industry 4.0 technologies and creating personalized consumer interactions through AI. He expressed pride in the award-winning work produced at UniOps, which significantly contributes to Unilever's global innovation efforts.

      Jawa concluded with optimism, stating, "I am confident that India's large talent pool, burgeoning digital economy, and wealth of data are going to fuel this virtuous flywheel for years to come."


