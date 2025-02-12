Influencer marketing: When risks outweigh results | Impacts of TN Govt's online gaming crackdown | Police raid Blinkit dark stores

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Brands on high alert after 'India's Got Latent' controversy; marketers question effectiveness of associations

In the wake of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent backlash and Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial comments, brands and influencers are recalibrating their approach to collaborations. With the volatility of internet fame becoming increasingly apparent, there is a growing awareness of the risks involved, prompting a more cautious and calculated strategy moving forward.

TNOGA’s 'Blank Hours' regulation will push users to illegal gambling platforms, experts raise concerns

The Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) had released its regulations for the real-money gaming (RMG) industry on Saturday. As RMG companies rush to assess the necessary technological changes, stakeholders express concerns about users from Tamil Nadu shifting to offshore gambling platforms during restricted hours.

TNOGA has previously advocated for measures to curb addiction among young people playing pay-to-play games. According to a copy of the order obtained by Storyboard18, the TNOGA Chairperson states that all minors under the age of 18 will be prohibited from playing online real-money games.

Clash of Reach, Influence, and Perils: Can brands afford the risk of betting on influencers for the long haul?

In the battle for audience attention, traditional and social media take very different approaches. Social media lets brands connect instantly with users, targeting specific groups and sparking real-time interactions. Traditional media, though slower, leaves a lasting impact with more deliberate messaging and deeper impressions.

For advertisers, the challenge extends beyond sheer reach — it also involves safeguarding brand integrity. Unlike traditional media, which undergoes rigorous curation, the influencer landscape operates in a far more fluid and unpredictable space. This lack of oversight often gives rise to controversies, creating a volatile environment that can jeopardize a brand’s reputation.

As the influencer ecosystem becomes increasingly fragmented and competitive, compounded by the growing issue of fraud, audience loyalty has begun to erode. Today making partnerships with influencers is a risk-laden proposition for brands.

From ambulance to hookah: Police raid Blinkit dark stores, seize ₹15 Lakh worth of goods

The Raipur police recently raided three dark stores of Blinkit, seizing goods worth ₹15 lakh. The raids were conducted over allegations of selling hookahs and related accessories, including flavored tobacco. Notably, Blinkit had recently introduced a 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram to exemplify rapid emergency healthcare at the doorstep.

According to the police, nine suspects were arrested from three locations in Raipur. Authorities seized computers, a laptop, a barcode sticker machine, a mobile phone, and a vehicle.

India excluded as Google expands real-money skill game ads globally

Google has updated its policy, allowing real-money games of skill such as chess, pay-to-play multiplayer games — for real-money prizes that involve an element of skill to advertise on its platforms. However, these changes will not be applicable in India. The tech giant only provides advertising services to Daily Fantasy Sports and Rummy operators. Notably, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is already investigating Google on this matter.

An email sent by the Google Ads team to advertisers (a copy of which is with Storyboard18) states, "On April 14, 2025, Google will update its Gambling and Games Policy. This update will revise country-specific guidelines for various gambling categories. These changes will be published and take effect on April 14, 2025."