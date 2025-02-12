Clash of Reach, Influence, and Perils: Can brands afford the risk of betting on influencers for the long haul?

In the battle for audience attention, traditional and social media take very different approaches. Social media lets brands connect instantly with users, targeting specific groups and sparking real-time interactions. Traditional media, though slower, leaves a lasting impact with more deliberate messaging and deeper impressions.

For advertisers, the challenge extends beyond sheer reach — it also involves safeguarding brand integrity. Unlike traditional media, which undergoes rigorous curation, the influencer landscape operates in a far more fluid and unpredictable space. This lack of oversight often gives rise to controversies, creating a volatile environment that can jeopardize a brand’s reputation. As the influencer ecosystem becomes increasingly fragmented and competitive, compounded by the growing issue of fraud, audience loyalty has begun to erode. Today making partnerships with influencers is a risk-laden proposition for brands.

“While digital creators and influencers have revolutionized brand engagement, mainstream platforms still powerfully shape consumer awareness at a broader level. The key is balance: leveraging mainstream media for broad impact and top-of-funnel reach while using influencers for engagement and driving consideration," said Rajeev Jain, Senior VP, Corporate Marketing, DS Group.

Jain added that at DS Group, their 360-degree approach strategically integrates both old and newer media based on campaign objectives. Recent campaigns demonstrate how leading publications build larger brand appeal, while influencer content amplifies reach among younger consumers.

Brand Safety: A Growing Concern for Advertisers

Influencers have carved a niche by capitalizing on personal storytelling and deep audience engagement. However, the content they produce often lacks the editorial safeguards found in traditional media, raising significant concerns about brand safety. With shifting algorithms, evolving personal choices, and the absence of regulatory oversight, influencers present a volatile opportunity for brands seeking to maintain a consistent, risk-free image.

“There is never a choice of replacing mainstream publications with creators,” says Tathagat Jena, Chief Marketing Officer of HMD India and APAC. “Mainstream channels are essential to brand-building — they represent the first-party voice of a brand, while creators function as third-party voices. They need to, and will, co-exist. Creators’ primary role is to provide authenticity and engagement, not merely to generate fleeting reach, impressions, or buzz.”

However, Jena cautions that the influencer ecosystem in India remains largely unregulated, with many creators failing to adhere to basic industry guidelines and legal frameworks, making them a riskier proposition for brands. "There are safer ways to integrate brand messaging, such as through long-form OTT content, well-coordinated product placements, and strategic television integrations," he adds. "A balanced mix of traditional, digital, and influencer marketing is critical for ensuring long-term success."

Yet, even traditional media is not without its own set of risks. Koshy George, Co-Founder of Kaynta and former executive at Unilever and Marico, underscores that any public association carries the potential for controversy. "In today's world, every word spoken and every action taken by a public figure is recorded and scrutinized. Brands have faced backlash when endorsers have found themselves embroiled in scandals — such as Byju’s distancing itself from Shah Rukh Khan after his son was implicated in a drug case or Snapdeal severing ties with Aamir Khan following his controversial comments on feeling unsafe in India."

For George, the challenge isn’t about choosing between traditional media and influencers but rather understanding how to carefully assess and mitigate risks before aligning a brand with any public figure. "The key is not to avoid these platforms, but to navigate them with caution and insight."

Jermina Menon, Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Knowetic, echoes this sentiment, citing the recent example of Ranveer Allahbadia or BeerBiceps and his comments made on Samay Raina's controversial YouTube show India's Got Latent. “BeerBiceps had a solid audience and a strong brand presence. His recent actions put brands at risk — this is a challenge not just with influencers but also with celebrities. We saw something similar with Komal Pandey last year."

For Menon, traditional media offers a more stable and predictable option from a brand safety standpoint. Media houses, operating within a well-defined ethos, provide a level of control and consistency that influencers, with their ever-evolving personal brands, often cannot. Influencers shape their own image, which may sometimes involve taking risks that don’t align with the values or expectations of brands. As such, it is imperative for brands to exercise caution when selecting influencers and ensure they are held accountable for any actions that could harm the partnership.

If BeerBiceps had entered into a brand deal just prior to its recent controversy, that brand would not only face a loss of investment but could also incur significant reputational damage. The underlying risk remains ever-present.

The Balancing Act: What Works Best for Advertisers?

Despite the inherent risks, influencer marketing continues to wield significant influence in the advertising world. Sandeep Sundar Raju, a Fractional CMO and former Xiaomi executive, acknowledges that mainstream publications provide a "safe haven" for brands, thanks to their editorial standards and established track records. However, he emphasizes that creators must adopt stricter content controls to maintain their viability as trustworthy advertising partners.

Anupam Gurani, Chief Marketing Officer of IndoBevs, shares a similar perspective, advocating for a hybrid marketing strategy. "Mainstream media or traditional media offer unmatched scale and credibility, but consumer content consumption has evolved," he notes. "Digital creators bring a level of authenticity and community-driven influence that traditional media often struggles to replicate. That said, safety remains a crucial consideration for brands. It's not just about chasing reach — you need to ensure alignment with your brand’s core values. We collaborate with established media to build trust, while partnering with the right creators to drive deep engagement and cultural relevance."

Influencers such as Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina have cultivated deeply engaged, niche audiences, yet their unpredictability presents a significant risk for brands. Yasin Hamidani, Director of Media Care Brand Solutions, points out that while mainstream publications offer both credibility and reach, digital creators excel in fostering more direct audience engagement. The challenge, however, lies in balancing the extensive reach of traditional media with the inherent risks associated with influencer marketing.

As brands seek to navigate this evolving landscape, many are turning to technology to make smarter partnership decisions. AI-driven tools now allow advertisers to assess how well creators align with their values, reducing some of the unpredictability that comes with influencer collaborations.

Irina Bonich, Marketing Director of Oriflame, adds that the way brands assess creators is also evolving. “Mainstream publications have long been the gold standard for advertisers, offering credibility, reach, and a level of brand safety that creators sometimes struggle with. But the landscape has changed. With AI-driven analysis, even creators are being evaluated for their alignment with brand values. That’s a big shift. It means brands don’t have to choose between creators and mainstream media—they can prioritize authenticity across both.”

Futhermore, unlike traditional media, creators establish trust through personal storytelling, which can lead to powerful conversions. However, their content is not always “brand safe,” and their engagement levels are often at the mercy of fluctuating algorithms and the creators' personal decisions.