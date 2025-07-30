Infosys to hire 20,000 freshers in 2025 as part of AI-driven growth strategy: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
Bucking the trend of job cuts in India's IT sector, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has affirmed that the company will continue its hiring plans for the current financial year and invest aggressively in upskilling its resources, especially in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
According to a report by the Times of India, Parekh said the Bengaluru-headquartered IT giant has already hired around 17,000 new employees in the first quarter and remains committed to onboarding 20,000 freshers this year.
The decision comes amid rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announcing a cut of 12,000 jobs to stay "agile and future-ready" in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.
"Infosys is focused on reskilling and building an AI-ready workforce," Parekh told TOI, adding that around 275,000 employees have already been trained under its AI transformation program. He stressed the importance of strategic investments in emerging technologies and maintaining internal efficiencies to drive growth without triggering major disruptions.
While the tech industry is navigating macroeconomic headwinds, particularly in the US and Europe, Parekh expressed optimism about Infosys' future prospects.
Infosys' bullish stance on hiring and innovation was backed by solid financials. According to the report, the company reported 8.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at ₹6,921 crore for the June quarter, surpassing street expectations. Revenue rose 7.5% to ₹42,279 crore, also ahead of estimates.
A Bloomberg survey had forecast net profit at ₹6,778 crore and revenue at ₹41,724 crore.
