FanCode secures exclusive ATP Tour streaming rights across Indian subcontinent till 2028

Indian digital sports streaming platform FanCode has secured exclusive media rights to the men’s tennis ATP Tour across the Indian subcontinent through 2028, according to media reports.

The deal, signed with ATP Media, the Tour’s broadcast arm, covers India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal. Under the agreement, FanCode will stream 56 tournaments spanning the ATP Masters 1000, ATP 500, ATP 250 events, along with the season-ending ATP Finals.

In addition to live matches, FanCode will offer highlights, feature programming and a weekly tennis show tailored for fans in the region.

Mark Webster, chief executive officer, ATP Media, said the Indian subcontinent represents several key growth markets for tennis. He added that partnering with FanCode, a market-leading digital platform, would help expand the sport’s reach by engaging both existing and new audiences across the region.

FanCode had previously held the digital rights to the US Open from 2022 to 2024, before JioStar acquired the tournament’s rights in a deal running through 2030. JioStar also currently holds the rights to Wimbledon in the region, media reports noted.

In November 2025, ATP Media had also announced a partnership with Sony to enhance global broadcast coverage of the Tour and Tennis TV. The collaboration included broadcast innovations and the development of a new Tennis TV mobile app, scheduled for launch this year, aimed at improving fan engagement and viewing experiences.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 1:10 PM