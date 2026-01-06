Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network appoints Srivatsava Sunkara as Chairperson

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd (SABTNL) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Srivatsava Sunkara as the Chairperson of the company, effective January 6.

The appointment follows the resignation of Kiran Kumar Inampudi from the post of Chairperson. However, the company said Inampudi will continue to serve as an Executive Director and has confirmed that there are no material reasons for his resignation other than those stated in his resignation letter.

SABTNL said Sunkara brings experience in artificial intelligence and the development of large language models (LLMs), with expertise in leveraging advanced technologies to improve operational efficiency and drive innovation within organisations.

In a separate development, the company’s board approved the acceptance of loans from the promoter up to Rs 100 crore, with an option to convert such loans into equity shares. The proposal will be placed before shareholders for approval through a postal ballot.

The board also approved an enhancement of the company’s borrowing powers, allowing total borrowings of up to Rs 500 crore. This proposal, too, will be subject to shareholders’ approval via a postal ballot.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 4:24 PM