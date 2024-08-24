            
      'Man who launched Shobhaa De's career': Nari Hira, Stardust founder, passes away at 86

      A 'genius of India publishing' Nari Hira established Magna which published Stardust, Savvy, Showtime, Society and Health.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 24, 2024 6:11 PM
      Nari Hira was born in Karachi in 1938, and his family moved to Bombay in 1947. He started his career in journalism in the 1960s.

      Nari Hira, the founder of Stardust Magazine, passed away on Friday, August 23, at age 86. Hira established Magna Publishing Co which published Stardust, Savvy, Showtime, Society and Health. He launched Stardust in 1971. Hira also entered film production through Magna Films, a subsidiary of his publishing company.

      Vir Sanghvi shared on X, "RIP Nari Hira,the genius of Indian publishing.The magazine revolution began when he launched Stardust.He broke every convention of film coverage & then created a magazine empire based on those principles;be sharp,be blunt but write well & make it look good. I will miss him."

      Hira is also credited with launching the career of famous journalist and author Shobhaa De. De shared a photo of Hira on X with a post that said, "Farewell, Boss...."

      In a tribute to Hira's legacy and pioneering work in journalism and publishing, veteran journalist Meenal Baghel shared, "The era of magazines may be behind us but in his heyday Nari Hira who ran Magna publishing was a true pioneer. he started Stardust which launched not just Shobhaa De’s career but also popularised the use of Hinglish."

      She wrote on X, "In the 1990s when video became big, he started Hiba Films that did salty video-only shows featuring the likes of Persis Khambatta. The show were like desi Dallas and Bold and the Beautiful, anticipating much of what many OTT platforms do these days."

      Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal in an Instagram post highlighted, "Heartbroken 💔 A legend in publishing left us today. Dear Nari Hira, who revolutionised publishing in India from Stardust to Society. Magna publishing into an institution. Who was the heart of media, yet still managed to keep away from all the show biz. You will truly be missed my dear friend. Rest in peace. You will live on in our hearts. #RIPNariHira."

      Hira was born in Karachi in 1938, and his family shifted to Bombay (now Mumbai) post partition in 1947. He started his career as a journalist in the 1960s but later ventured into publishing. Stardust, which was launched in 1971 stood out as a successful film magazine, and often attracted controversy for its sensational stories and gossip about celebrities and the Bollywood film industry.


      First Published on Aug 24, 2024 6:04 PM

